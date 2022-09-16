Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Atlantic City Bust: Police

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section made a warranted search in the first block of North Albany Avenue.

During the search, detectives recovered a 45-caliber handgun that was loaded with hollow point bullets, police said. Detectives also recovered approximately two ounces of suspected crack cocaine, several Suboxone packets, and six individual wax folds of suspected heroin packaged for street sale. Additionally, over $2,300 in cash, believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, was also seized from the residence.

Vandale Rector was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses, police said.

Rector was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

