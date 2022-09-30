Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Gun, $800 Cash Recovered During South Jersey Traffic Stop: Police

Drugs and a handgun were recovered during a traffic stop in Pleasantville, authorities said.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Sgt. Ryan VanSyckle conducted a motor vehicle stop atnNorth First Street and West Pleasant Avenue.

The car was driven by Cyndel Wenzel, 30, of Pleasantville, police said.

During the motor vehicle stop, VanSyckle believed criminal activity to be afoot after interactions with the driver and front seat passenger, police said.

K9 Officer Jeffery Vanegas and his partner “Titus” arrived and conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle. After a positive indication, a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search, VanSyckle and Officer Matthew Stricker located a 9mm semi-automatic handgun equipped with a red laser and high-capacity magazine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 80 bags of packaged heroin and $800 cash, police said.

The passenger, Bernard Madison, 57, of Pleasantville) was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Madison was charged with various drug and weapons offenses as well as money laundering.

Wenzel was issued motor vehicle summonses for wrong way on a one-way, unlicensed driver and CDS in a motor vehicle. Wenzel was released pending municipal court for motor vehicle summonses.

Madison was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending court.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

