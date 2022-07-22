Guns Recovered, Man Arrested After Atlantic City Foot Chase

A 26-year-old man from Cumberland County was arrested with two handguns in Atlantic City, authorities said.

At 3:55 a.m. on Monday, July 18, Atlantic City Police Officers William Harned and Adrianna Petinga were on assignment in the 3000 block of the boardwalk assisting with a large crowd when they observed a man drop what the officers believed to be a handgun.

Officers then observed the man attempt to retrieve the handgun at which time they gave him verbal commands to not pick up the weapon.

The man, Marquise Milledge, refused the officers’ commands, picked up the handgun, and fled on foot westbound on the boardwalk, police said.

Officers immediately gave chase and observed Milledge exit the boardwalk at Chelsea Avenue with the handgun still in his hand.

After pursuing the man for over a city block, Milledge was apprehended in the second block of south Chelsea Avenue by Officers Fitzroy Simpson and Joseph Kelly Jr.

Milledge, of Millville, was taken into custody without further incident.

Milledge was found in possession of a second handgun in his waistband, police said.

The recovered handguns were found to be loaded and fitted with high-capacity magazines. One of the handguns was loaded with hollow point ammunition.

It was also determined one of the loaded handguns was reported stolen out of Vineland.

Additionally, Milledge was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Bridgeton.

He was charged with multiple weapons offenses.

Milledge was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

