Galloway Woman Fled Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Prosecutor

A 53-year-old woman from Galloway has been indicted for fleeing the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said.

Carmen Ruiz was charged with vehicular homicide in a 2020 crash that killed Dustin Miller of Galloway, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Sept. 25, 2020, at 4:25 a.m., Miller, 25, was killed on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City when he was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Ruiz, authorities said.

Subsequent investigation revealed her use of numerous medications caused a state of intoxication and impaired her ability to operate a motor vehicle, the prosecutor said. Ruiz also failed to remain on the scene, reporting the crash after arriving home, the prosecutor said.

This fatal crash investigation was a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and Atlantic City Police Department.

