Foursome Arrested After Shooting Victim With Airsoft Gun In Atlantic City: Police

Four Pennsylvania men were arrested after a victim was shot with an Airsoft BB gun in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Monday, May 30, at 6:40 PM, police were dispatched to the first block of North Arkansas Avenue for a victim being struck with a projectile from a BB gun, police said.

Officer Wen You arrived and located the victim who advised the officer he was struck with what he believed to be a BB, or pellet, from a BB gun by four males driving in a white-colored Nissan Altima.

Officers Matthew Talavera and Joseph Kelly Jr. located the suspect vehicle a short distance away and conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Michigan and Arctic Avenues, police said.

A search of the vehicle found two airsoft pellet guns and a loaded handgun fitted with a high-capacity magazine, police said. The officers also found the handgun to be a “Ghost Gun”, a firearm that lacks a serial number rendering the weapon difficult to trace.

These four male suspects were taken into custody without incident: Isaiah Burris, 27, of Philadelphia; Damian Maestre, 23, of Philadelphia; Joshua Carrion, 23, of Philadelphia; and Owen Ricketts, 23, of Morrisville, PA.

All four were charged with multiple weapons offenses, police said.

Ricketts was additionally charged with simple assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Burris, Maestre, Carrion, and Ricketts were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

