Firefighters were battling a three-alarm blaze that involved multiple buildings, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out before 9 a.m. on Friday, June 24 at New York Avenue and Boardwalk in Atlantic City, initial reports said.

Two buildings were well-involved with fire, reports said. The buildings were evacuated.

There were requests for assistance from outside the city.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.