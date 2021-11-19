Federal Lawmakers Bet On Atlantic City With $10M Infrastructure Boost

A $10 million grant is going to Atlantic City for downtown improvements as part of the Rebuilding America Infrastructure bill, federal officials said Friday.

Atlantic City's federal money will go toward the Atlantic City Corridor Revitalization & Safety project, which includes complete street improvements on approximately 2.7 miles of Atlantic Avenue in downtown Atlantic City.

The infrastructure overhaul is planned from Albany Avenue to Maine Avenue including reducing lanes; adding ADA accessible sidewalks, drainage facilities, new bike paths; improving clear sight lines; adding intersection synchronized signalization, wayfinding, LED streetlighting and upgrading accessibility to transit stops, according to the U.S. Transportation Department.

The project also includes improvements on the parallel Arctic and Pacific Avenues.

Atlantic City's proposal is among 90 projects financed in 47 states receiving a total of nearly $1 billion.

“We’re proud to support these great projects that will improve infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, make us safer, advance equity, and combat climate change,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a press statement.

