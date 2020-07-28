Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Famed 10-Foot Great White Shark Tracked Off Atlantic City Coast

Cecilia Levine
Miss May, a 10-foot 2-inch great white shark was tracked off the coast of Atlantic City Tuesday morning, Ocearch reports.
Miss May, a 10-foot 2-inch great white shark was tracked off the coast of Atlantic City Tuesday morning, Ocearch reports. Photo Credit: Ocearch/R.Stone

Miss May is back in NJ.

The 10-foot, 2-inch great white shark was tracked by non-profit ocean life research group Ocearch off the coast of Atlantic City around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Ocearch has been tracking Miss May since last year -- and even set up a Twitter account for her due to her popularity.

In a tweet, the group said Miss May was visiting some of Mary Lee's favorite stomping grounds. Mary Lee is another shark notorious for showing up along New York City and New Jersey beaches in recent years.

Ocearch's active ocean life tracker follows sharks on their journeys around the world.

