Driver Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash: State Police

A 53-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 on County Route 666 (Cape May Ave) at 8th Avenue in Estell Manor, Atlantic County, New Jersey State Police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on 8th Avenue and a Toyota Rav 4 was traveling north on County Route 666.

The Cavalier entered the intersection of County Route 666 & 8th Ave and the Rav 4 struck the Cavalier.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Cavalier, identified as Suzanne Jones, of Egg Harbor Township, sustained serious injuries.

