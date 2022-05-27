Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

Driver Cited For Careless Driving In Pleasantville Crash: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pleasantville police
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Pleasantville police

A 40-year-old woman from Atlantic City was ticketed for careless driving after a two-car crash, authorities said.

On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4 p.m, Pleasantville police responded to a motor vehicle crash on the 500 block of Chestnut Street. A Honda driven by Isabel Sanchez de Ramos was traveling eastbound on Bayview Avenue approaching the intersection of Chestnut Street. 

A Lexus driven by Felicia Hyman-Medley, 44, of Egg Harbor Township was traveling south on Chestnut Street. 

Sanchez de Ramos failed to yield the right of way to Hyman-Medley, police said.

Hyman-Medley and a 9-year-old girl were taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical City Division for minor injuries, police said.

There were summonses issued for careless driving and failure to stop to Sanchez de Ramos, police said.

Anyone with any additional information, please contact Traffic Safety Officer Marlon Hernandez. The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.