Driver Cited For Careless Driving In Pleasantville Crash: Police

A 40-year-old woman from Atlantic City was ticketed for careless driving after a two-car crash, authorities said.

On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4 p.m, Pleasantville police responded to a motor vehicle crash on the 500 block of Chestnut Street. A Honda driven by Isabel Sanchez de Ramos was traveling eastbound on Bayview Avenue approaching the intersection of Chestnut Street.

A Lexus driven by Felicia Hyman-Medley, 44, of Egg Harbor Township was traveling south on Chestnut Street.

Sanchez de Ramos failed to yield the right of way to Hyman-Medley, police said.

Hyman-Medley and a 9-year-old girl were taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical City Division for minor injuries, police said.

There were summonses issued for careless driving and failure to stop to Sanchez de Ramos, police said.

Anyone with any additional information, please contact Traffic Safety Officer Marlon Hernandez. The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.