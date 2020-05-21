Dolphin Rescued By Coast Guard Along Jersey Shore

U.S. Coast Guard members from Atlantic City coordinated the rescue of a stranded dolphin Thursday in Sea Isle City.

"The quick thinking of the reporting source made a lot of difference," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Krysten Kasprzyk, a watchstander with Sector Delaware Bay. "They used sea water to keep the dolphin wet until help could arrive."

Coast Guard members from Station Atlantic City worked with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to get the dolphin back to its natural habitat in Cape May County, authorities said,

"Living marine resources, taking care of animals like this is one of our missions here in the Coast Guard and it's one that the public doesn't get to see too often," Kasprzyk said in a Facebook post.

