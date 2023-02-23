Dolphin Euthanized After Washing Up On Jersey Shore Days After 3 Others Die

A fourth dolphin in less than a week washed up on the Jersey Shore, but unlike the others that died after their struggles last weekend, this one was euthanized, officials said.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center volunteer photographer Michael McKenna launched his drone, and with the assistance of Monmouth County Park Rangers and the New Jersey State Police Marine Division began an aerial search for stranded dolphins on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

One male Common dolphin was located approximately 150 yards from the pier, hidden by vegetation, around a bend along a narrow embankment in the marsh, the MMSC said.

The dolphin, which was still alive, was positively identified as the same dolphin that had been pushed out earlier.

After the veterinary assessment, it was determined that the dolphin was in poor body condition and very weak. "The decision was made to humanely euthanize the animal to prevent further suffering," the center said on Facebook.

Three dolphins died Saturday after becoming stranded in shallow water off Sandy Hook. The dolphins were spotted struggling in the water shortly after 11 a.m., captured on video by Mathew Renk.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center reminded the public to never push a stranded animal back into the deeper water, and to please call its 24-hour hotline immediately to report animals in distress.

"Pushing them back before trained professionals arrive delays or prevents any potential medical intervention, and prolongs suffering," the center said. "Animals will often re-strand in a different location in worse condition, and as in this case, more difficult areas to access the animal for rescue."

