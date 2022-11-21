Community Supports South Jersey Baseball Coach In ICU With Brain Aneurysm

There is an outpouring of community support for a South Jersey baseball coach as he recovers in the intensive care unit after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Jason Downey is a coach at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon. Downey is the school's former admissions director and is married to the girls' soccer coach, Alicia.

"Many of you know Jay as a loving father, husband, or coach," reads a GoFundMe page organized by Steve Normane. "He has likely touched your life with his loving spirit, humor or generosity."

"He is stable, but the coming days are critical," Normane wrote. "Please consider supporting his wife Alicia, and his three kids Payton, Christian and Taya, in what will be an uphill battle both emotionally and financially."

Nearly $40,000 had been raised by upwards of 420 donors in less than 24 hours.

Holy Spirit High School also shared the fundraiser and asked for prayers.

"Please pray for the Downey Family as Jason Downey, our former Admissions Director and husband to our Girls’ Soccer Coach, Alicia, suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm," reads the post. "They will have a long uphill battle, so if you are able to provide any help for this wonderful family, your support would be greatly appreciated."

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

