CAPITOL RIOT: Another New Jerseyan Charged

A South Jersey man became the latest defendant charged in the U.S. Capitol riot.

A federal magistrate in Camden released Robert Lee Petrosh, 51, of Mays Landing on a $50,000 unsecured bond pending a first appearance next Tuesday with a U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. via videoconference, according to the Courier Post.

He’s charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Federal authorities didn’t elaborate on the grounds for the arrest stemming from the Jan. 6 incident.

A lifetime member of the Oath Keepers who plays in a metal band became the first defendant to admit breaching the building to obstruct Congress’ certification of the U.S. presidential election results.

