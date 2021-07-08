Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

Body Of Missing Atlantic City Woman, 51, Found Offshore

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Great Egg Harbor Inlet
Great Egg Harbor Inlet Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of an Atlantic City woman who went missing two weeks ago was found in Great Egg Harbor Inlet, authorities said.

Nyuyet Mai, 51, was reported missing on June 24. Her body was recovered in the water off Longport on the Fourth of July, police said on Wednesday.

The New Jersey State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating her death.

Mai, a mother of two, was seen on surveillance video walking along the Boardwalk near Florida Avenue before going onto the beach, initial reports said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Jersey State Police at 609-882-2000 or the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.