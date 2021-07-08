Body Of Missing Atlantic City Woman, 51, Found Offshore

The body of an Atlantic City woman who went missing two weeks ago was found in Great Egg Harbor Inlet, authorities said.

Nyuyet Mai, 51, was reported missing on June 24. Her body was recovered in the water off Longport on the Fourth of July, police said on Wednesday.

The New Jersey State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating her death.

Mai, a mother of two, was seen on surveillance video walking along the Boardwalk near Florida Avenue before going onto the beach, initial reports said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Jersey State Police at 609-882-2000 or the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

