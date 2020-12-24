Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

BIG WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $529K Sold In Atlantic County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
WINNER: Half-million-dollar Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold at the Hammonton ShopRite.
WINNER: Half-million-dollar Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold at the Hammonton ShopRite. Photo Credit: Google Maps

There is a new "half-millionaire" in South Jersey.

A winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $529,030 was sold at a Shoprite in Hammonton, state Lottery officials said.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn from the Wednesday Jersey Cash 5 game. 

The winning numbers were: 01, 07, 15, 17, and 35 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The lucky ShopRite retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. 

That Jersey Cash 5 prize-winning ticket was sold at Hammonton ShopRite, 80 S. Whitehorse Pike in Hammonton.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.