BIG WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $529K Sold In Atlantic County

There is a new "half-millionaire" in South Jersey.

A winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $529,030 was sold at a Shoprite in Hammonton, state Lottery officials said.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn from the Wednesday Jersey Cash 5 game.

The winning numbers were: 01, 07, 15, 17, and 35 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The lucky ShopRite retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

That Jersey Cash 5 prize-winning ticket was sold at Hammonton ShopRite, 80 S. Whitehorse Pike in Hammonton.

