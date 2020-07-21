Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Did Attorney Who Killed NJ Federal Judge's Son Dressed As Deliveryman Do Same To Cali Lawyer?
News

Banner Plane Pilot Captures Glorious Photo Off Jersey Shore Coast

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Banner pilot Jeromie Hunter is to thank for the stunning photo of a whale swimming with dolphins off the Jersey Shore coast taken Tuesday.
Banner pilot Jeromie Hunter is to thank for the stunning photo of a whale swimming with dolphins off the Jersey Shore coast taken Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jeromie Hunter

A banner plane pilot is to thank for the amazing photo taken Tuesday of a whale swimming with dolphins in crystal-clear water off the Jersey Shore.

Jeromie Hunter, a pilot with Paramount Air Services, snapped the photo about 50 yards off Stone Harbor's 906th Street beach in Cape May County, while towing a banner for a local candy shop across, according to Barbara Tomalino, who owns the aerial advertising firm.

Hunter, of Seattle, said it was the first whale he'd ever seen from a plane.

"I had no idea they played with dolphins," he added.

Wildlife experts said whales will often swim close to shore while searching for lunch, which usually consists of Atlantic menhaden, or bunker.

The whale was also spotted near the 101st Street beach, before swimming back to the southern point of the island.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.