Atlantic City's Historic Firehouses Receive Grants For National Register, Preservation

Atlantic City won a $50,000 grant to place two of its historic firehouses on the National Register.

Architects would be hired to draft a nomination and the listing would help secure additional federal funds for their restoration and preservation.

The Underrepresented Community Grants totaling $1.2 million in 16 states are aimed at shiting the light on historic sites in predominately African-American neighborhoods and restoring them.

Atlantic City was the only city in New Jersey to be awarded one of the 21 grants last month.

The two firehouses are the Grant and Indiana Fire Station, which was built in 1909, and the Atlantic and Annapolis Fire Station, built in 1907.

Last year, Atlantic City also was awarded a $500,000 African American Civil Rights grant to preserve the firehouse at the corner of Indiana and Baltic Avenues in the Northside Institutional Historic District. A $750,000 grant was also awarded by the New Jersey Historic Trust for that firehouse. Restoration is planned for later this year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.