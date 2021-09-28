Contact Us
Atlantic City Police Investigate Pair Of Shootings

Atlantic City police are investigating separate shootings in which two people were wounded, authorities said. 

On Monday at 2:21 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the 800 block of Virginia Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and report of a man shot. The victim, 27, of Atlantic City, was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. 

On Sunday at 9:46 p.m.,police responded to the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue on a report if a man shot. Police found a 46-year-old victim from Atlantic City had been struck by gunfire.

Both men were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

