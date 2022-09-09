Contact Us
Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.

Officer Byron Zelaya-Chavez located the suspect, Shemar Hendricks, walking with the juvenile at New Jersey and Pacific Avenues, police said.

Hendricks was found to be in possession of a handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition and fitted with a high-capacity magazine, police said. Hendricks was placed in custody without incident.

He was charged with multiple weapons offenses and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

