Atlantic City Man Arrested With 2.2 Pounds Pot, 24 Grams Crack, Hollow-Point Bullets: Police

A motor vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of an Atlantic City man and the recovery of drugs and hollow-point bullets.

On Feb. 19 at 8:34 p.m., Officers William Luengas-Gonzalez and Jennifer Sanchez, conducted a motor vehicle stop at mile marker 62 of the westbound lanes of north Albany Avenue.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee, arrived shortly after as backup.

The driver, 25-year-old Kevin Anguiano of Atlantic City, initially refused to provide officers with his credentials and presented officers with a false name, according to police. A subsequent investigation was conducted with the assistance of Officer Oliver-Logan’s K9 partner Gee, a canine trained in the detection of narcotics.

Officers arrested Anguiano for possession of 24 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 2.19 pounds of marijuana, which exceeds the legal amount permissible to possess in New Jersey. Anguiano was also found in possession of hollow point bullets, a digital scale, and packaging materials used for distributing narcotics, police said.

Anguiano also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Anguiano was charged with multiple drug offenses, possession of hollow-point bullets, hindering, obstruction, and several traffic summonses/citations.

He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility for the outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.