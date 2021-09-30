Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Ex-Con Indicted In Brutal Slaying Of LGBTQ+ Advocate, Motive Remains A Mystery
Atlantic City Man, 33, Wounded By Gunfire

Jon Craig
Indiana and Hummock avenues
Indiana and Hummock avenues Photo Credit: Google Maps

Atlantic City police are investigating a shooting that took place earlier Thursday.

At 6:29 a.m., police responded to Indiana and Hummock avenues on a ShotSpotter alert. 

Atlantic City police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a department spokesman.

The unidentified shooting victim, 33, of Atlantic City, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a non-life threatening injury, Fair said.

No other details about the shooting have been released by police and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766

Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

