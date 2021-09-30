Atlantic City Man, 33, Wounded By Gunfire

Atlantic City police are investigating a shooting that took place earlier Thursday.

At 6:29 a.m., police responded to Indiana and Hummock avenues on a ShotSpotter alert.

Atlantic City police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a department spokesman.

The unidentified shooting victim, 33, of Atlantic City, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a non-life threatening injury, Fair said.

No other details about the shooting have been released by police and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

