Atlantic City HS Teacher Charged With Sexual Contact With Ex-Student: Prosecutor

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit conducted an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between a former student at the Atlantic City High School and a teacher at the school.

The teacher, identified as Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and second-degree official misconduct, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Scalfaro and the victim engaged in an inappropriate relationship, both on and off school property, the prosecutor said.

Scalfaro was taken into custody in Atlantic City and was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

This continues to be an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/ and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.