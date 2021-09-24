Atlantic City Fugitive Sought In Shooting

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an Atlantic City shooting.

At 3:23 a.m. Friday, Atlantic City police were called to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, after someone walked into the emergency department with a gunshot wound.

The unidentified woman, 34, of Atlantic City, sustained a non-life threatening injury, police said.

The shooting occurred on the first block of south Florida Avenue.

An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of James Burton, 42, of Atlantic City as a suspect in the shooting, according to police.

James Burton ACPD

Burton, also known as Ronnie Jones, is wanted on numerous charges including aggravated assault and weapons offenses, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

