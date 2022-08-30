Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested With Drugs In Atlantic City: Police

A suspect involved in an armed robbery was arrested while in possession of a handgun and drugs in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Monday Aug. 29 at 1:47 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the 200 North block of South Carolina Avenue for a report of a man that was robbed. Officer John Bell arrived and spoke to the victim, 23, of Atlantic City, who stated he was robbed at gunpoint of his belongings by a male he is familiar with. Officer Bell obtained a description of the suspect and broadcasted it to responding officers.

Moments later, Special Investigations Detective Christopher Smith observed a male, Zion Key, matching the description of the suspect on Gordon’s Alley. Smith and responding patrol units subsequently stopped Key who was found to be in possession of a handgun, police said. Officers also located suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale, and packaging materials commonly used for distributing illegal narcotics, police said.

Key, 20, of Atlantic City, was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses, police said. He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

