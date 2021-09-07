70-Year-Old Atlantic City Man Indicted In Neighbor's Shooting Death

A 70 year-old man from Atlantic City has been indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman after a neighborhood dispute last fall, authorities said.

Maximo Santiago was charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses in the death of 32 year-old Marketa E. Thorpe of Atlantic City, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

On Sept. 12, 2020, at 11:24 a.m., Atlantic City police received a 9-1-1 call about a victim with a gunshot wound at 1507 Belfield Ave.

Police found Thorpe with a gunshot wound to her torso and was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, City Division where she was pronounced dead, Tyner said on Friday.

Shortly after the shooting, Santiago was taken into custody by police.

Santiago was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson is handling the case.

