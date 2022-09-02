6 Arrested On Drug Charges In Atlantic City: Police

SIx people were arrested on drug chareges in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Overnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue.

The operation yielded approximately eight grams of cocaine and 150 individual wax folds of heroin. About $970 in cash currency, believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, was also recovered. Detectives also arrested a male who was wanted for a recent robbery.

Arrested on drug charges were:

Nasir Morgan, 19, of Absecon, NJ.

Nasario Hernandez, 32, of Atlantic City.

Davin Wearing, 30, of Philadelphia, PA.

Donte Braxton, 24, of Atlantic City.

Terrence Cooper, 33, of Atlantic City.

\Garver Vila, 41, of Atlantic City, who also had the robbery charge.

Morgan and Vila were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Braxton, Wearing, Cooper, and Hernandez were issued summonses pending a future court appearance.

