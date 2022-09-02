Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Bomb Threat Made At Penn State By NJ Student: Authorities
News

6 Arrested On Drug Charges In Atlantic City: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

SIx people were arrested on drug chareges in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Overnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue.

The operation yielded approximately eight grams of cocaine and 150 individual wax folds of heroin. About $970 in cash currency, believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, was also recovered. Detectives also arrested a male who was wanted for a recent robbery.

Arrested on drug charges were:

  • Nasir Morgan, 19, of Absecon, NJ.
  • Nasario Hernandez, 32, of Atlantic City.
  • Davin Wearing, 30, of Philadelphia, PA.
  • Donte Braxton, 24, of Atlantic City.
  • Terrence Cooper, 33, of Atlantic City.
  • \Garver Vila, 41, of Atlantic City, who also had the robbery charge.

Morgan and Vila were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Braxton, Wearing, Cooper, and Hernandez were issued summonses pending a future court appearance. 

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.