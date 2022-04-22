500 Folds Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun, $2000 Seized In Atlantic City Drug Bust: Police

Atlantic City police made a major drug bust involving heroin and crack cocaine as part of a surveillance operation, authorities said.

On Thursday, April 21, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of South Florida Avenue.

During this operation, detectives said they observed Louis Roe loitering in the area and taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions, police said. Detectives also had information indicating Roe was in possession of a handgun, they said.

When detectives approached and made contact with Roe, he pulled away and allegedly attempted to flee from the detectives. Roe began to resist arrest resulting in a struggle to place him into custody, police said.

Roe was ultimately taken into custody and found to be in possession of a large quantity of illegal narcotics, police said.

Detectives also learned that a fully loaded Glock handgun had fallen down Roe’s pant leg during the struggle, they said. The handgun was recovered and found to be loaded with hollow point ammunition and a high-capacity magazine.

In total, approximately 500 individual wax folds of suspected heroin were recovered along with 14 grams of crack cocaine, police said. Additionally, $2,090 cash was seized, believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales.

The surveillance operation and arrest were led by Detectives Chris Dodson and James Barret with assistance from Sergeant Richard Andrews and Detectives Chris Smith and Eric Evans.

Roe, 25, of Atlantic City was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses as well as aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, and obstruction, police said.

Roe was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

