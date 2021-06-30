5-Hour Standoff With 2 Delaware Fugitives Ends With Safe Arrests In Atlantic City, Police Say

After an hours-long standoff with multiple police agencies and SWAT Team officers on Wednesday, two wanted fugitives from Delaware were arrested in Atlantic City, authorities said.

A man and woman in their 20s were safely taken into custody after refusing to surrender to law enforcement throughout the morning and early afternoon, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a spokesman for the Atlantic City Police Department.

At 7:37 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 100-north block of Georgia Avenue to assist U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force members in making a pair of arrests, Fair said.

Rahiem Jackson, 23, of Dover, Delaware, was wanted as a fugitive of justice on a weapons offense, police said.

Maya Hairston, 24, also of Dover, Delaware was wanted as a fugitive on charges stemming from a vehicle pursuit that she allegedly was involved in with law enforcement, police said.

Jackson and Hairston refused commands to exit the Atlantic City residence, according to Fair.

Due to the nature of the suspects' charges and their prior history with law enforcement, Task Force members set up a secure perimeter, Fair said.

The Atlantic City Police Department Emergency Response Team was activated including the SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Team and Bomb Squad, according to Fair.

After nearly two hours of talking to members of the Crisis Negotiation Team, Hairston surrendered and she was taken into custody without incident, according to Fair.

Negotiators then tried to engage Jackson in conversation for several more hours without success, Fair said.

At about 1:15 p.m., SWAT Team members entered the residence, police said. Jackson was found hiding under a kitchen sink. Jackson also was taken into custody without incident, Fair said.

The Atlantic City Fire Department, Exceptional Medical Transportation of Atlantic City and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated or told to remain in their homes. Roadways surrounding the area were closed to traffic throughout the standoff.

“The teamwork displayed by all of the first responders was incredible,” said Interim Officer-in-Charge James A. Sarkos.

“Two dangerous fugitives were removed from the streets without any injuries to law enforcement or the suspects," Sarkos said in a press statement.

Sarkos also cited a strong working relationship among Atlantic City police and "all of our public safety partners."

Jackson and Hairston were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending their extradition to Delaware.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

