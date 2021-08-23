4 Men Arrested, Atlantic City Police Recover Handguns, Heroin

Four men were arrested and Atlantic City police recovered two handguns and 50 bags of heroin in separate incidents, authorities said on Monday.

At about 6 p.m. on Friday, Atlantic City police officers William Akins III and Justice Martin responded to the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue on a report of a hit-and-run crash.

The driver who allegedly left the scene, Hassan Muhammad, 39, of Absecon, returned a short time later, Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman, said on Monday.

Surveillance Center personnel reviewed video footage which allegedly captured Muhammad tossing a handgun into bushes near the crash scene, Fair said. Police recovered the weapon and arrested Muhammad, according to Fair.

Muhammad was charged with several weapons offenses and with hindering apprehension, the spokesman said.

At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue on a ShotSpotter alert. Police found evidence of gunfire, according to Fair.

Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos reportedly found several men in the area. A loaded handgun and 50 bags of heroin were recovered. There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire, the lieutenant said.

During the investigation, three men from Atlantic City were arrested, Fair said:

Colin Faulkner, 26, was charged with contempt of court;

Angel Mariche, 21, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, and;

Ramel Bey, 25 was charged with possession drugs. Bey was released on a summons pending a future court date.

Muhammad, Faulkner and Mariche were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

