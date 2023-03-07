3rd Man Charged In Atlantic City Man's Death

A third man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Timothy Council Jr. last year, authorities said.

Fuquan Moore, 20, of Pleasantville, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

On Dec. 5, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter alert notification at 655 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City. Officers found Council Jr., 27, wounded by apparent gunfire. Council was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Previously charged in the same homicide are Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Atlantic City.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

