3-Year-Old Child Pulled From South Jersey Pool, State Police Say

The body of a three-year-old child was pulled out of a swimming pool in Atlantic County, authorities said.

State troopers were called to a home in Buena Vista Township about 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive boy in a pool, a State Police spokesman said

Louis Carlos Dimichele, of Buena Vista Township, was airlifted to a local hospital where the boy was pronounced died, the spokesman said.

The pool was located on his family’s property and the formal cause of death is still pending, according to the NJSP spokesman, Sgt. Philip Curry.

No other details had been released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.