$2.7B Project Will Turn Old Atlantic City Airport Into Formula 1 Racetrack

A $2.7 billion development project is set to turn an old Atlantic City airport into a Formula One racetrack with condos and stores, officials said.

Atlantic City Council gave the go-ahead, by an 8-0 vote, to the project to redevelop Bader Field during a meeting on Wednesday, March 22.

Mayor Marty Smart held a ceremony to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the project's developer, DEEM Enterprises LLC, at Bader Field on Thursday, March 23.

"Not only is it a great day, it's a historic day," Small said. "This has been a long time coming."

It will give taxpayers relief, and reduce the city's debt, the mayor said. "Help is on the way," Smart said. "This doesn't cost the taxpayers a dime."

Smart said discussion about the transformational project started in 2017 when he was council president.

"We put pen to paper today," he said. "We look forward to more announcements."

The city owns Bader Field, which closed in 2006.Money from the sale of Bader Field will help reduce the city's debt, the city council was told Wednesday.

Michael Binder, who represents the developers, has said the Army Corps of Engineers would dredge the back bays around the field and have the spoils dumped on the field and use them for site work elevations, according to a statement on the Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce’s website.

A rendering of the project, also on the website, shows about 10.8 megawatts of solar panels on condo roofs and other available roof space throughout the design.

Construction would take place over six to nine years, and create 1,200 to 1,500 permanent jobs, according to the chamber and developers.

The project would include a $15 million city-owned community center and recreation center.

The more than 140-acre Bader Field was among the nation’s first airports, officials have said. It opened in 1910 and was the first municipal airport in the nation.

