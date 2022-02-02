2 Men Wounded, 1 Critically Hurt, In Atlantic City Shootings: Police

Atlantic City police are investigating shootings in which two men were wounded, one critically, authorities said.

On Tuesday at 10:36 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

Police found evidence of gunfire, but a victim could not be found, police said. Moments later, patrol officers reportedly were alerted that a shooting victim, 28 of Vineland arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly after, a second shooting victim, 27 of Atlantic City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The man was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was listed in critical condition on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.