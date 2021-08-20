18-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting That Killed 1, Wounded 2: Atlantic County Prosecutor

An 18 year-old man from Pleasantville has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and wounded two others, authorities said.

The shooting victim was 26 and the two men injured are 18 years old, according to Acting Atlantic Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Karim Rice, 18, of Pleasantville was charged with · murder, two counts of attempted murder and several weapons charges, Shill said on Friday.

On April 8 at 2:57 p.m., 9-1-1 calls were received at the Pleasantville Police Department reporting that multiple victims had been shot on the 100 block of Linden Avenue, Shill said.

Pleasantville police found Maurice Hampton, also known as Abdul Hamid, 26, of Pleasantville dead from gunfire, Shill said.

The 18 year-old shooting victims who survived were identified as Messiah Burton and Shilameen Henderson, both of Pleasantville, the prosecutor said. They were treated and released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson is handling the case.

Rice was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the ACPO Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or visit the Prosecutor’s Office website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People may also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

