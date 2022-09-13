12-Band Music Festival Rocks Atlantic City

The Orange Loop Amphitheater is the place to be in Atlantic City on Saturday, Sept. 24.

That's when "Frantic City," an exciting new outdoor festival, features 12 bands.

Live entertainment begins at noon and is hosted by comic actor Fred Armisen.

The event lineup will see performances from Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Murder City Devils, Shannon and The Clams, Rocket From The Crypt, Superchunk, The Bouncing Souls, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr and Control Top.

Concertgoers can shop unique vendors selling everything from vinyl records to original artwork, as well as enjoy axe throwing just a block from the beach. Attendees can head to Bourré after the festival for a free after-party with Sid Golds Request Room featuring live piano karaoke with Joe McGinty.

Tickets to the show are $95 and can be purchased at franticcitynj.com. Doors open at 11 am and a concierge will be available for guests to check personal belongings.

The concert venue is located at 120 S New York Ave., Atlantic City.

For more information on this or any other upcoming events at Orange Loop Amphitheater and Bourré, visit bourreatlanticcity.com

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.