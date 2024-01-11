The 66-year-old man began "experiencing difficulties" when he was snorkeling just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

It happened near Athol Island, which is just off the coast of New Providence, which is the main island in The Bahamas and includes the capital of Nassau.

Bahamian police said the man collapsed while trying to get on a boat. Crew members onboard began performing CPR and he was rushed to nearby Paradise Island, where first responders waited for him.

The man remained unresponsive when arriving on Paradise Island. He was taken to a hospital and a doctor pronounced him dead.

The man's name or hometown have not been released yet and Bahamian police continue to investigate his death.

Athol Island is a popular vacation destination known for snorkeling and domesticated pigs that tend to hang around the beaches and socialize with visitors.

