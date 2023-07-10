Motorcyclist Sentenced In Fatal South Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

Matthew Gittens, 38, of Mays Landing, was sentenced Friday, July 7 in a crash that killed his passenger, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On May 18, 2019, Gittens was operating a motorcycle near the exit 12 entrance ramp on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Witnesses observed Gittens driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed with a passenger.

Upon entering the Expressway, Gittens lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail. Both individuals were ejected from the motorcycle and thrown approximately 40 feet.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation revealed Gittens’ motor vehicle license was suspended at the time of the crash.

The case was investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Crash Investigation Unit and the New Jersey State Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.