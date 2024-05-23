Mays Landing Man Who Killed Mother During Second Stabbing In Nine Years Indicted: Prosecutors

A grand jury indicted 53-year-old Sean Daly on Wednesday, May 22, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was facing charges in the Wednesday, Mar. 20 death of his 74-year-old mother Melba Daly, who was also from Mays Landing.

Township of Hamilton police responded to a 911 call at a home on Quinn Avenue at around 11:38 a.m. and officers found Melba Daly dead inside the house. A suspected cause of her death was not mentioned.

Hamilton police said Sean Daly was also indicted for attempted murder after he was accused of stabbing his mother several times on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2015. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison, according to court records.

Anyone with information about Melba Daly's killing or other serious crimes should call the major crimes unit for the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7666. You can also file an anonymous tip at ACPO.tips.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

