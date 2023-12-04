Man Hit Dog With Metal Pipe In Atlantic City: Police

Troy Hollis also was charged with weapons offenses and failing to provide veterinary care, according to Atlantic City police.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, police received a message on tip411, the department’s anonymous messaging service, that stated Hollis had struck his pit bull multiple times with a metal pipe, police said. An undated video of the abuse was also provided. It could not be immediately determined that the man in the video was Hollis, police said.

Officers Matthew Crosby and Dion Liu responded to the address and spoke with Hollis. They were able to check on the condition of two pit bulls. The dogs appeared to be uninjured and in good health, police said.

The investigation was turned over to Officer Rebecca Seabrook, one of the department’s two Humane Law Enforcement Officers. Following Officer Seabrook’s investigation, Hollis was criminally charged and the dogs were removed from the residence. A metal pipe similar to the one used in the abuse was found in Hollis’s residence, police said.

Hollis was released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.