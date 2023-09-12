Man Gets 70 Years Prison For Pleasantville Football Game Shooting Where 10-Year-Old Was Killed

On Monday, Sept. 11, Alvin Wyatt was sentenced for murder and attempted murder in the Pleasantville High School shooting, according to the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office.

He was convicted of firing eight times into the bleachers at a crowded Pleasantville High School football game on Nov. 15, 2019.

One of the bullets struck a 10-year-old spectator, M.T., in the neck while he watched the game with his mother and sister. Multiple bystanders rendered aid to M.T. until first responders could transport him the nearest hospital. After numerous surgeries, M.T. succumbed to his injuries several days after the shooting.

Wyatt’s gunfire also struck Ibn Abdullah, 31, three times and left him permanently confined to a wheelchair. The third victim, then 15-year-old C.G., was struck once in the arm by a bullet.

Officers of the Pleasantville Police Department apprehended the defendant as he attempted to flee the scene.

He faced a life sentence in prison. He must serve 85 percent of 70 years before he is eligible for parole.

