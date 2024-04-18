Man Found Dead With 'Several Wounds' Inside Galloway Township Home

The body of 42-year-old Shawn O'Neill of Galloway was discovered by township police at around 2:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 17, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Officers found him with "several wounds to his body" in a home on the 400 block of South Odessa Avenue.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of O'Neill's death. The major crimes unit for the county prosecutor's office is helping Galloway police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about O'Neill should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. You can also file an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

