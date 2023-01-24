Plenty To Do For Valentine's Week In Atlantic City

Planning a special night out with your valentine?

Look no further than Atlantic City for special deals. With numerous hotels, restaurants and bars to choose from, there are endless options for a dreamy escape. And you can spread out the fun for more than a week:

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa: Couples looking to pamper themselves should look no further than Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Begin your trip with the “Together Forever” couples experience at Spa Toccare, an 80-minute custom couples massage that includes chocolate and champagne. For even more chocolate, couples are invited to spend the afternoon with Borgata’s Executive Chef Deborah Pellegrino at the Chocolate Bean to Bar Savor Event on Feb. 11.

Bally’s Atlantic City: Couples can enjoy Bally’s Valentine’s Overnight Package which includes an overnight stay Feb. 10 - 11, a specialty Valentine’s Day breakfast and complimentary late checkout at 1 p.m.. You can also spend the night celebrating at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martini Italian restaurant with a pre-fixe three-course dinner featuring succulent Italian dishes.

Showboat Hotel Atlantic City: Come feel the love at ACE, the Atlantic City Eatery inside the Showboat Hotel. Indulge in their Heart Shaped Cheese Pizza and a complimentary bottle of wine for $21.99. Diners can also sip on a glass of love at Showboat this Valentine’s Day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with handcrafted Valentine’s Day cocktails at any bar property-wide.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: Enjoy the Whispers, The Stylistics, Bloodstone, and Heatwave performing Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Enjoy the specialty Pink Valentine Drink– Featuring St-Germaine, strawberry hibiscus syrup, lemon juice, Prosecco, and pink glitter, this cocktail is the perfect drink for Valentine’s Day. This limited-time offering is available at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood from Feb. 14 through Feb. 19.

The Claridge Hotel: Choose from a variety of luxurious accommodations for a romantic retreat getaway that includes a sweetheart amenity of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. Intimate Valentine’s Day special pre-fixe dinner for two at The Twenties Italian Bistro and visit the VUE Roof Top Bar for two welcome drinks and then head over to the connecting Bally’s Casino and try your luck with $20 in Free Slot Play.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City: Enjoy the ultimate Valentine’s meal at one of Golden Nugget Hotel’s restaurants available on Valentine’s Day. At Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse on Feb. 13 and 14 you can enjoy a prix-fixe $65 with a USDA Prime Filet wrapped Applewood smoked bacon accompanied by wine, champagne, or the featured handcrafted cocktails. Grotto Italian Cuisine is offering a 4-course prix-fixe dinner at $75 on Sunday, Feb. 12 for couples celebrating early. Lastly, Lillie’s Asian Cuisine is available starting Feb. 9 to 12 with a prix-fixe of $60 including a complimentary glass of champagne and surf and turf dishes made for a special night.

