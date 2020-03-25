Most Popular Pizzerias In Atlantic County

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are several places you can try today in Atlantic County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

And yes, they're all open for takeout or pick-up orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Matarazzo's Family Pizzeria & Restaurant, Egg Harbor City: The family-owned eatery is known for a number of homemade Italian specialties, but pizza tops the list. Try out the joint’s Friday meatless specials, which include the popular eggplant rollatini pie.

Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza, Northfield: One of the most renowned pizzerias in the county — probably for its huge range of fresh pizza toppings and signature flavors. Don’t forget to BYOB!

Calabria Pizza & Italian Grill, Absecon: The down-to-earth pizzeria serves countless Italian classics as well as modern twists like white pizza and stromboli. Create your own or choose from dozens of signature flavor combinations.

Bruni’s Pizzeria, Hammonton: Pies crafted at this small and simple joint have been bursting with authentic flavor since 1956 — probably because they’re made with “never refrigerated or frozen" fresh dough and loaded with fresh sauce, cheese, meats and veggies.

Amici’s Homemade Specialties, Somers Point: Known for its savory and homestyle menu, Amici’s serves tried-and-true favorites and countless varieties of pizza. The eatery is also offering an additional 10 percent discount to all medical professionals, EMTs, police and fire personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

