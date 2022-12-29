Christmas Night Gas Can Explosion Leaves South Jersey Dad With Severe Burns And Wave Of Support

A heartbreaking Christmas night gas can explosion that left a South Jersey dad with severe burns and a long road to recovery has prompted a massive wave of support from the local community.

Nicole Smith, of Hammonton, was sitting on the couch with family on Christmas evening when she heard a loud ‘boom’ after her husband, James, went outside to make a fire, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family.

“I thought it was a gunshot,” Smith writes. “Then, my dad starts screaming, ‘James is on fire.’”

James was airlifted to Temple Burn Center, where Smith says he faces a “very long recovery” and burned more than 80 percent of his body.

Meanwhile, the family has no medical insurance and is dealing with travel expenses and care for their one-year-old daughter, Smith says.

The campaign had raised a staggering $14,700 in just three days.

“We appreciate anything and we really need prayers, All Of Them,” Smith writes. Thank You.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘James’ Journey To Healing’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.