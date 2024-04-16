Isaiah Butler, 23, of Atlantic City, and 22-year-old James Gallaway of Millville were arrested on Monday, Apr. 15, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. An officer stopped the men in a vehicle on the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:38 p.m.

As the officer approached the vehicle to talk with Butler, he saw some drug-dealing items in the backseat. The two men were arrested and a loaded gun was also found in a bag in the backseat.

Butler was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. Gallaway was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Butler and Gallaway were held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766.

You can also text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.