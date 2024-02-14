Heroin, Cocaine, Guns Seized From Atlantic City Drug Dealers: Police

Jamil Miller, 36, of Bridgeton, and Kameesha Coppin, 33, of Atlantic City, were each charged with more than a dozen counts, the Atlantic City Police Department announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14. They were arrested on Friday, Feb. 9 in a four-week drug-dealing investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Mediterranean Avenue. Miller and Coppin were taken into custody in that home.

Officers seized three guns, several loaded magazines, and additional ammunition. They also found 74 bags of heroin, more than seven grams of cocaine, and items used to make and sell drugs.

Miller was charged with 17 counts and Coppin was charged with 14 counts. They were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Miller's charges were: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, two counts of possession of hollow-point ammunition, and three counts of certain person not to possess a weapon.

Coppin's charges were: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, and two counts of possession of hollow-point ammunition.

Anyone with information about drug activity should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5858.

You can also text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411) and you must begin the text with "ACPD".

