Hammonton Teen Drunkenly Sped Through Stop Signs, Crashed Into Business In Brigantine: Police

The 17-year-old from Hammonton was arrested on Tuesday, Apr. 2, the Brigantine Police Department said in a news release. The teen was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, eluding police, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and nine traffic summonses.

A Brigantine officer saw a pickup speeding on Lafayette Boulevard at around 2:31 a.m. The truck then sped through several stop signs.

Police tried to pull over the pickup but it sped away before crashing into the side of a business near the intersection of 12th Street South and West Brigantine Avenue, causing property damage. The truck got back on the road and sped away from the scene.

Officers were told to stop their pursuit "for public safety reasons" and they began searching around the city for any more damage caused by the pickup. After crossing the Brigantine Bridge, one officer found the truck broken down in a parking lot at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

Two people were standing outside of the pickup and jumped into the back seat when they saw the officer. Both were arrested and the truck was impounded.

A second teen was charged with a curfew violation and issued a traffic summons for failing to wear a seatbelt.

The teens were released to their parents with summonses to appear in court.

