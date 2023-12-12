Graffiti Artist Arrested With 73 Spray Paint Cans In Atlantic City

Steve Araujo, 40, of Ventnor City was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Dec. 4, Atlantic City police said.

During the month of August, both police departments were alerted to numerous locations that were vandalized including completed art projects in the Lower Chelsea neighborhood of Atlantic City, electrical boxes, and businesses. The officers began a cooperative investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of Araujo in the first block of Oakland Avenue in Ventnor City. The graffiti continued through November as the officers followed up on leads and continued their investigation.

During a search of Araujo’s residence, officers located evidence that was used in the commission or preparation of vandalizing the property including a sketchbook with artwork, 73 spray paint cans, 30 paint markers, approximately 75 spray nozzles, and 150 Sharpie markers.

