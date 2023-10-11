Galloway Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty To Dog, 21 Cats

Lourdes Martinez, of Galloway, was indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Martinez was arrested on July 22 when Galloway Township Police made a warranted search of her home after numerous complaints from neighbors about animals living in unsanitary conditions.

Once inside Martinez’s residence, police located 21 cats that were all in need of medical attention.

All of the cats were later evaluated by a veterinarian who determined that the cats were suffering from respiratory illnesses and eye infections. A dog was also located and determined to be suffering from untreated illnesses and malnutrition.

None of the animals inside the home had access to clean food or water. The interior of the home was covered in cat urine, feces, garbage, and mold.

The case was investigated by the Galloway Township Police Department’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers.

Anyone with information regarding serious crimes are asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

